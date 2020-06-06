NBA schedules draft on same night as NFL game — and presidential debate

Getty Images

The NBA may want to rethink its revamped schedule for 2020.

The new schedule culminates in Game Seven (if necessary) of the 2019-2020 NBA Finals on Monday, October 12. Three nights later, the league will hold the 2020 NBA draft.

As noted by Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, the NBA draft conflicts with a Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills. Which surely will take a chunk out of the ratings for the NBA draft.

But that’s not the only thing that will take away from the ratings for the NBA draft and/or the NFL game that night. The second presidential debate is scheduled for the same night, October 15.

Even if the NBA nudges the draft by a single day in either direction, that would be a smart move. For many, the NBA draft will come in a distant third to interest in a regular-season game featuring Patrick Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl champions, and an up-and-coming Bills team that could be making a move on the top of the AFC East and a presidential debate.