NFL employee went “rogue” to create “I am George Floyd” video

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2020
On Friday night, we mentioned that an NFL employee helped create the powerful video that emerged on Thursday night, and that prompted the league to capitulate (mostly) to the players’ very specific demands. As it turns out, the NFL employee wasn’t simply doing the players a favor. The NFL employee spearheaded the project.

“I decided, ‘Hey, I’m just going to go rogue here. If I can get one player to buy in, we’ll take a chance at this and see what can happen,’” video producer Bryndon Minter told Jordan Rodrigue and Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com, a decision Minter made after deciding that the NFL wasn’t doing enough in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Minter understood the potential consequences.

“I was at peace the whole time,” Minter told TheAthletic.com regarding the possibility of getting fired for it. “I think if I wasn’t at peace to lose my job, I wouldn’t have wanted to go out on a limb like that. . . . I was at peace, I still am at peace.”

Minter’s frustration grew throughout the week, following the issuance of an NFL statement that was widely criticized for stating nothing and an understanding in league circles that management-level employees with the league planned to continue to simply post game highlights on social media, even as protests grew and grew.

“It was incredibly inappropriate,” Minter told TheAthletic.com. “As of Monday night, people thought that was a good move. And that pissed me off so much. . . . When the league, and company we work for, doesn’t simply come out and condemn racism — as simple as that — people start to morally have issues with that.”

Minter recruited Saints receiver Michael Thomas on Wednesday night, reaching him via Instagram. Thomas accepted quickly, suggesting that they persuade “top guys in the league” to contribute. Thomas contacted star players, he got them involved, and they began sending in videos of themselves reading a script drafted by Thomas, Minter, and another NFL employee.

And so Minter took the various videos, edited them into a single 70-second clip, informed a member of management at the NFL that it was coming, and pressed the button.

So what will happen to Minter now?

“We’re proud of him, and his work,” NFL Brian McCarthy told TheAthletic.com.

We all should be proud of the courage that Minter showed, along with the ingenuity and initiative. Michael Thomas deserves credit, too, for recognizing immediately the potential twimpact of the video, for lining up so many of his peers to participate, and for basically (as TheAthletic.com used the term) serving as executive producer for the project.

10 responses to “NFL employee went “rogue” to create “I am George Floyd” video

  1. Remember Shannon Sharpe said Drew Brees should just retire because of his stance on the flag ,Shannon,,, Drew is more resolute than you ,,you beat on Skip everyday free of resistance!

  3. Knowingly Violating protocol for the right cause takes courage, except in this highly charged atmosphere, it is almost certain there will be no work consequences for “going rouge.” In fact, no one will say it wasn’t powerful and helped the NFL imagery after it had been taking a huge hit for inaction.

  4. I think the NFL grew balls on this issue because no one was gonna be in the stands anyway because of Covid19 !

  5. Skip and Shannon have become a joke the depth of their dialogue only goes as deep as wagering a case of Mountain Dew ,and they get a big check for this !

  6. What exactly does going “rogue” mean? Did the NFL explicitly tell him NOT to make any videos without their approval? Did he go against their wishes?

    This statement makes it appear as if the NFL wanted to hush him. If it is, then Minter needs to present evidence and condemn the NFL. If not, then he didn’t go “rogue”. He just chose to do an independent project.

  8. HEADLINE:

    Confederate battle flag banned — Marine Corps declares it a ‘threat to our core values’

    DRIVE EM BACK UNDERGROUND.

    Let racism be their little secret.

  9. So everybody is a felon? George Floyd was not a role model. Dude just served a 5 year prison sentence.

  10. NFL Publicly — “We’re proud of him”

    NFL Reality — “Act on his own? How dare he make us look bad!”

    And he will quietly disappear after the fanfare dies down.

Leave a Reply

