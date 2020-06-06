Panthers end relationship with sponsor over racially charged remarks

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
The Panthers have ended a long-standing sponsorship agreement with a local security company, after the company’s CEO criticized a Charlotte nonprofit which asked for a call to end police brutality.

The team announced an end to their sponsorship agreement with CPI Security on Saturday night, a day after CEO Kenneth Gill responded to an email from the group Queen City Unity by saying “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime.”

That email was initially reported by WCNC.

“Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it,” the team said in a statement Saturday night. “CPI has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight.”

Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity said he sent the email to 10,000 people on the group’s mailing list, asking for action following the death of George Floyd.

Gill responded to his email by telling Millares he should “spend time in a more productive way,” and that “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

Millares called the response “absolutely appalling.”

CPI has used former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey in its advertisements.

13 responses to “Panthers end relationship with sponsor over racially charged remarks

  1. So focusing on black-on-black crime is a bad thing? Why can’t we have open, honest conversations about ALL things that need to be fixed?

  3. All are missing the mark. Insensitive comments. Smh you all should be ashamed of yourself on this thread

  4. I guess some people think that police brutality and racial discrimination is OK since there is also black on black crime?

  5. “So focusing on black-on-black crime is a bad thing? Why can’t we have open, honest conversations about ALL things that need to be fixed?”

    I’m sure you are truly concerned about it LOL

  6. Tomorrow you will see an apology from the CEO Kenneth Gill. Watch! If not tomorrow shortly after. I am sure that stung CPI. When you start hitting anyone in their pocket books you get their attention quickly.

  7. So focusing on black-on-black crime is a bad thing? Why can’t we have open, honest conversations about ALL things that need to be fixed?

    _________________________

    No, genius, focusing on black-on-black crime is not a “bad thing”. Suggesting we should IGNORE police brutality and focus our time on the more “productive” pursuit of black-on-black crime is the bad thing. If you do not understand the overt racism in such a statement, maybe you need to take a second take on your own beliefs.

  8. maxamili says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:35 pm
    All are missing the mark. Insensitive comments. Smh you all should be ashamed of yourself on this thread
    ————
    Do you know what’s wrong right now? Each side is only focusing on what the OTHER side needs to change. No one who is speaking truth needs to be ashamed.

    There are three types of people right now … (a) those who think the OTHER folks need to change, (b) those who don’t care and think no one needs to change, and (c) those who think EVERYONE is responsible for change.

    Which one are you?

  9. bsandersupthesidelinecutsbackinside says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:42 pm
    “So focusing on black-on-black crime is a bad thing? Why can’t we have open, honest conversations about ALL things that need to be fixed?”

    I’m sure you are truly concerned about it LOL
    ————-
    As a matter of fact I am … my family is comprised of four races – including African-American. And we’re active on effecting change in our community at the local and state level. We just don’t resort to rioting/looting.

  10. saxmachine69 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:42 pm
    So focusing on black-on-black crime is a bad thing? Why can’t we have open, honest conversations about ALL things that need to be fixed?

    _________________________

    No, genius, focusing on black-on-black crime is not a “bad thing”. Suggesting we should IGNORE police brutality and focus our time on the more “productive” pursuit of black-on-black crime is the bad thing. If you do not understand the overt racism in such a statement, maybe you need to take a second take on your own beliefs.
    ———–
    That is false equivalence. Reading between the lines is not one of your strengths.

  11. carloswlassiter says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:35 pm
    I guess some people think that police brutality and racial discrimination is OK since there is also black on black crime?
    ==========
    No one is saying police brutality and racial discrimination is ok. It is just weird for some people when they see the focus is ONLY on police brutality. In 2018 there was approximately 230 black people killed by the police. 9 were unarmed. In that same time period there was 2600 black people killed by other black people. Why is it so stunning to you that someone might think, 2600 murders is worse than 230? I fully admit we have a problem police / minority relations. Don’t get me wrong. But at least acknowledge the numbers without just jumping to racism

  12. It was tone deaf, I don’t agree with the sentiment, but to me it seems like the kind of thing one should be able to talk through and apologize for.

    “Cancel culture” can get out of hand. Did they “cancel” Drew Brees, or did they allow him to be a human and work through the topic?

  13. Yes there are some bad cops like there are some bad people in all avenues. Perhaps some of these highly paid knowitalls should put on a uniform and go a ride-along with the Police in the inner city for a month or so and then see if they still feel the same?

