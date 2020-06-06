Panthers end relationship with sponsor over racially charged remarks

Getty Images

The Panthers have ended a long-standing sponsorship agreement with a local security company, after the company’s CEO criticized a Charlotte nonprofit which asked for a call to end police brutality.

The team announced an end to their sponsorship agreement with CPI Security on Saturday night, a day after CEO Kenneth Gill responded to an email from the group Queen City Unity by saying “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime.”

That email was initially reported by WCNC.

“Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it,” the team said in a statement Saturday night. “CPI has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight.”

Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity said he sent the email to 10,000 people on the group’s mailing list, asking for action following the death of George Floyd.

Gill responded to his email by telling Millares he should “spend time in a more productive way,” and that “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

Millares called the response “absolutely appalling.”

CPI has used former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey in its advertisements.