CeeDee Lamb already has a big goal: Be a Hall of Famer

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has yet to play his first game. In fact, he has yet to practice.

Yet, the first-round draft choice already is thinking, planning and talking big.

“Be a Hall of Famer,” Lamb said when asked by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about his career goals. “Have as much of an impact or more that Michael [Irvin] had on the game and on America’s Team. I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here.

“I can’t wait.”

Lamb will wear No. 88, following Drew Pearson, Irvin and Dez Bryant in Cowboys’ lore. He initially asked for No. 10 before talking to Irvin and realizing the significance of the number.

“That is a legendary number for the legendary America’s Team,” Lamb said. “For me to go out there and represent the great legends that have worn that number is a huge presentable moment. I can’t wait to live it out for the first time. I want to continue the legacy of 88. The 88 club is something big in Dallas. I want to live up to it.”

Irvin is the only Hall of Famer to wear No. 88, though Pearson appears destined to get a bust in Canton one day soon.