Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff march to Governor’s Mansion

Getty Images

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were among 3,000 people who marched to the Governor’s Mansion on Sunday.

Assistant coaches Bernie Parmalee and Doug Mallory, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and rookie linebacker Mykal Walker also participated in the peaceful protest.

“Yeah, the locker room is a special place,” Quinn told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I also recognize that not everybody has the same experience when they leave the locker room, and I hate that. That’s not OK.”

Quinn, who instituted a social-justice committee within the team in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick protests in 2016, was eager to march in the “Buckhead4BlackLives” march.

“I wish the world could be like [the locker room], but it’s not,” Quinn said. “So, let’s change it.”