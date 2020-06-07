Giants owners participated in team meeting to discuss the murder of George Floyd

Getty Images

Many teams have devoted one or more virtual meetings since the murder of George Floyd to the topics of systemic racism and police brutality. Giants coach Joe Judge used Friday’s session with his players for that purpose.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch participated in the meeting, in order to listen and understand the issues being discussed and to absorb the thoughts and emotions of the team’s players.

The organization issued a statement regarding the Floyd murder this week. Plenty of teams have spoken; the effort is now in the process of shifting toward action. Given the copycat nature of the NFL, the action of actively involving ownership in discussions with players regarding these issues is something that other NFL teams should consider lifting from the Giants.