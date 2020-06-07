Larry Fitzgerald: Our first step must be to listen to each other

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald grew up in Minneapolis and his opening line in an essay he wrote for the New York Times is that the city “taught me about love.”

Fitzgerald’s hometown has seen a lot of other emotions in the last two weeks. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer while three other officers refused to intervene has roiled the city and the country. Fitzgerald wrote that the same neighborhoods he visited with his mother as a child are on fire after “decades of disappointment, anger and frustration” with unequal treatment.

“We are not listening to one another,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Our winter of delay continues to result in cold hearts and lifeless bodies. The language of the unheard has broken the silence and our willful deafness has led to death and destruction. While our nation has struggled under the weight of a biological pandemic we also find our communities ravaged by the insidious disease of injustice.”

Fitzgerald wrote that the “first step must be to listen to one another” and adds that he’s hopeful after seeing “tens of millions of Americans from every race, religion, background and socioeconomic status that are trying to listen to one another and effectuate change” since Floyd’s death.