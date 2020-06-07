Michael Irvin: Cowboys should pay Dak Prescott “back pay” for his years being underpaid

Getty Images

Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has a suggestion that Dak Prescott will love and Jerry Jones will not.

Irvin says Prescott has been such a good quarterback — and such an underpaid quarterback — that the Cowboys should not only pay him the going rate for a franchise quarterback, but more than that to make up for how underpaid he’s been for his first four seasons.

“Dak has been not great, but perfect. Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I’m talking about just the person that he’s been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say ‘yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.’ You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay,” Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Through four NFL seasons, Prescott has made a total of less than $5 million. That has made him perhaps the biggest bargain in the NFL over the last four years. This year he’s set to make $31.4 million on the franchise tag if he and the Cowboys can’t agree to a long-term deal.