Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband Minneapolis Police Department

Getty Images

The world is indeed shifting on its axis.

Thirteen days after the murder of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street by a Minneapolis police officer, the Minneapolis City Council has announced its intention to disband the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday, via KARE11.com.

A veto-proof majority plans to vote in favor of the measure, which means that the Minneapolis mayor will not be able to block the move. The city will instead invest in “community-led safety initiatives.”

In recent days, the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, and others decided to end or restrict their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.

With the Vikings staging at least 10 games per year in Minneapolis, the end of the Minneapolis Police Department will surely have a dramatic impact on security arrangements in and around the stadium.