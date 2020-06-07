Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband Minneapolis Police Department

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
The world is indeed shifting on its axis.

Thirteen days after the murder of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street by a Minneapolis police officer, the Minneapolis City Council has announced its intention to disband the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday, via KARE11.com.

A veto-proof majority plans to vote in favor of the measure, which means that the Minneapolis mayor will not be able to block the move. The city will instead invest in “community-led safety initiatives.”

In recent days, the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, and others decided to end or restrict their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.

With the Vikings staging at least 10 games per year in Minneapolis, the end of the Minneapolis Police Department will surely have a dramatic impact on security arrangements in and around the stadium.

  2. Wow!

    Police departments at the very least need to be demilitarized. But places where the departments are rotten to the core they have to try something new because murdering Americans is not what police should be able to get away with

  4. With no law enforcement, there’s no need for government. Violent crime will go up and citizens will be responsible for protecting themselves.

    This all is a catastrophic over reaction to an issue the Minneapolis government failed to solve years ago and continued to look the other way until it blew up in their face. Weird how all of a sudden they have all the answers…

  7. It will be interesting to see how this plays out but I am glad this experiment isn’t being done in an area I frequent.

  10. This is good. Now only the rich people will be afforded with security since they can afford it.

  11. More of the visceral “if it feels good it must be good” line of thinking. Of course, like the $15 minimum wage, it will surely end up hurting the exact people it intends to help. Gun sales will surge. Charles Bronson types will pop up in major cities across the country. Violent (and preventable) incidents – driven by fear, anger, etc. – will skyrocket if people know the police are not there and/or severely depleted. The worst part? Cities employ considerable numbers of minority officers who will now be jeopardized – the exact individuals these communities need to help facilitate dialogue and effect desperately needed change/policing reforms.

  12. Good luck with that…how will you arrest barbershop owners from opening up in violation of stay at home orders?

    Can’t wait to see the mass exodus from that city if they abolish the police. Hope the criminals first stop is the city councilor’s houses.

  13. This is like throwing out ObamaCare without a replacement — you need a replacement, not just angry talk.

  14. This is destined to be a debacle.

    A better way is to immediately kick off any cops with any history of violence. In addition, there needs to be laws against any knees to the neck, and choke-holds, and there also needs to be laws that if a cops sees a fellow officer commit a crime, and does not report it, that if they are caught, and even if they get off, you lose your job…just done, and no union appeal. I actually do feel a little bad for the two cops at the George Floyd murder, who were only on the job for four days. It really was an impossible situation for them, but had there been such laws, it would have given them a clear path to say something even to their training officer. Their behavior is out-of-control.

    Cops are often brutal simply because they can be with impunity, and the “thin blue line”, where fellow officers do not dare say anything, prevents any justice. Even when they are arrested and tried, they simply need to say “I was afraid”, and they use that to justify their actions, and often get not-guilty verdicts. We need to go back to the days where a cop needs to see a gun before he can shoot. Frankly, they say that they should not have to risk their lives when there could be any danger, but when they shoot unarmed people, they may not be in danger, but they just endangered every other cop in the country but sowing the seeds of mistrust. How many cops have been attacked and killed this past week? I really find it hard to feel sorry for them since they brought it upon themselves by shooting first, beating people, and protecting bad cops. They think, incorrectly, that they are protecting their own, but they are really endangering them.

  15. If there’s any group more inept than the Minneapolis Police Department, it’s the Minneapolis City Council. Jeremiah Ellison is a city council member who pledged his support for Antifa, a group contributing to the riots all over the country, whose goal is to get rid of the police. Well, this is an easier way to do it than rioting. Get your members on the city councils and the police are gone.

    We saw what happened in the city when the police stood back and did nothing. 170 businesses looted and burned to the ground. Things only got under control when the police and the National Guard enforced the laws.

    I would love to know what “community-led safety initiatives” are but I won’t bother asking because I’m sure no one has any idea, least of all the city council. At least crime in my suburb will decrease as all the criminals will flock to Minneapolis to prey on the good people who just had to deal with all the riots.

  16. Somebody, ANYbody, please explain “community-led safety initiatives” to me.

    If you’re being robbed and assaulted at gun-point, does Charlie down the block show up and beg the criminals to “Please, stop!”????

    If your house is broken into and burglarized, does Wanda, the next door neighbor who’s a cashier at Piggly Wiggly, dust for fingerprints and investigate the Latin Kings???

  18. dismantle[ dis-man-tl ]

    verb (used with object), dis·man·tled, dis·man·tling.
    to deprive or strip of apparatus, furniture, equipment, defenses, etc.:
    to dismantle a ship; to dismantle a fortress.
    to disassemble or pull down; take apart:
    They dismantled the machine and shipped it in pieces.
    to divest of dress, covering, etc.:
    The wind dismantled the trees of their leaves.

    #tearitdown

  19. Minneapolis rolling out the red carpet for muggers, burglars, rapists and murderers… can’t see this going bad, can you? 🙂

  20. In 10 years, Minneapolis will be so run down and dangerous it will make Detroit from the 2000s look like a paradise. This is the beginning of the downfall of a once great city. Who would want to go to a sporting event in downtown Minneapolis with a bunch of mall cops walking around?

  21. So what happens next? This seems a complete over reaction ..if they do this wrong hundreds more will die and thousands will be hurt . Where are they going to get these safety officials?

    What kind of oversite will there be?

