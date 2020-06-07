Reche Caldwell has been killed in a shooting

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2002, has been shot and killed in Tampa, according to TMZ.

Caldwell’s mother confirmed the news to TMZ. She explained that Reche was getting ready to take his girlfriend on a date, he went inside his home to grab a jacket, and he was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who wanted to rob him. He was shot in the leg and chest, and he died in the ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Caldwell spent four years with the Chargers, one with the Patriots, and one with Washington.

We extend our condolences to Reche’s family, friends, and teammates.