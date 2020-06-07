Vic Fangio has productive conversation with protest leader

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio took some criticism last week when he said he sees no racism in the NFL. On Saturday, Fangio attended a Denver protest and had a productive discussion with civil rights leader Alvertis Simmons, one of the organizers of the event.

Simmons told 9 News in Denver that he accepts Fangio’s explanation and welcomes his participation in the protest.

“I talked to coach Fangio about his comments,” Simmons said. “There was nothing racist intended about his statements. When he said there was no racism in the NFL he was talking about [his players and staff], and he wasn’t talking about culture. Culturally, he believes there’s racism and it needs to stop.”

Simmons believes Fangio is going to be a force for good in the Denver community.

“I want to thank the coach,” Simmons said. “He didn’t do anything in a racist manner. I don’t think coach Fangio has a racist bone in his body.”

Simmons and Fangio both deserve credit for having a civil discussion and finding common ground.