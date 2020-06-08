Broncos players have “great understanding” after talk with Vic Fangio

Getty Images

Before the Broncos marched as a team last weekend, they had a number of difficult conversations.

Those included one between players and coach Vic Fangio, who became one of the flash-points of last week for initially saying he didn’t see racism in the NFL, a statement he clarified later to say he was referring to the culture of the locker room.

And they came out of that conversation unified and ready to act.

“We talked with Vic about everything,” linebacker and team captain Todd Davis said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “Us talking with him and him talking with us, he had a great understanding of how we felt. Everything after that went great. I think that him showing his support and being there really meant a lot. You can see where his heart is. Sometimes the media nitpicks every single word. We just understand where his heart is and appreciate his support this Saturday.”

Fangio was among the marchers Saturday, and he met with an protest leader there to discuss the issues.

And having the support of their coach and team president Joe Ellis was helpful for the players to push through a difficult week.

“It felt good to know not only that we had our coaches’, and teammates’, and friends’ and families’ support, but I felt like a lot of support was given by the fans and everybody that saw us online,” Davis said. “It felt like they supported us a lot. That meant a lot because you know you’re always worried how everything can be perceived. You want to build and share your message and you want people to hear it, and not be closed off or not like the way you said what you said. So it was great to have our message heard and received well.”

That began in their own locker room.