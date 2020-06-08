Cardinals will support players in protests, including kneeling during anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

Kneeling for the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice again has become news. Drew Brees, President Donald Trump and Akiem Hicks are among those who have created headlines last week with comments related to kneeling during the anthem.

Players will kneel this season. Washington running back Adrian Peterson is one of the big-name players who already has committed to kneeling during the anthem. It’s just a matter of how many will kneel and for how many games.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team has not discussed the possibility of pregame protests yet, but anything they do, including taking a knee, will come with the organization’s blessing.

“Obviously, we’re going to support our guys. They know that,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website.

Kingsbury gave the team a day off last week to process everything and as a “tribute to George Floyd as well.” He said he’s “very proud” of Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and DeAndre Hopkins for speaking out.

“As an organization, we want them to know we support them. From the top down,” Kingsbury said. “Michael (Bidwill) has called me multiple times to talk through things: ‘How can we help?’

“The racial injustice, the police brutality toward people of color, it has to stop. We’re all hopeful this is the catalyst for that change.”

17 responses to “Cardinals will support players in protests, including kneeling during anthem

  3. Finally an NFL owner with the courage to do the right thing.

    Never back down from a bully.

    Thanks Mr. Bidwill.

  4. At the end of the day what does kneeling solve. You’re against police brutality, great, so is everyone else

  6. Soooo….actively trying to alienate your fan base….did the owners not learn anything?

  8. So if they are allowing hundreds of thousands of people to pack the streets, literally pack the streets, is it now OK for us to go to a stadium to watch a football game together? Or are those gatherings still a threat to public health, while protests are not.

  9. What’s crazy to me is that it seems that the very people who seem to be so triggered by anthem protests (first amendment) are the same who like to go on about sticking to the constitution and its other amendments.

  10. NFL…….dont let these attention divas get their 15 minutes and disrespect the anthem like they will. Just get rid of the anthem before the game all together. By what ive read, it might save you some fans as well!

  12. As a middle-aged white guy, I’m really tired of other middle-aged white guys telling everyone else how they should feel. Open your eyes and look around, we have issues, status quo isn’t cutting it.

  13. The NFL will only alienate a small part of their fan base. The vast majority will still enjoy watching the games. Either way they went some fans would be alienated, they made the decision to go with the ones wanting to help end a national disgrace.

  14. If it bothers you that much, wait til after kickoff and then watch. Problem solved…

  15. Well we will see how this turns out this time for the NFL, have a feeling that I already know the answer. Just like last time Sunday’s will be free…

  17. Holy crap. Who cares? Kneel, stand, sit, have a nap. I just want to watch football.
    If the NFL really wants to allow players to express their views on issues, maybe stop fining them for wearing cleats with unbranded messaging.

