Carlos Hyde: Everybody knows who Seattle’s starting running back is

Getty Images

Carlos Hyde started 14 games last season, and he has averaged 12 starts over the past four seasons. The Seahawks’ running back isn’t likely to start that many games this season.

Not as long as Chris Carson is healthy, and Hyde knows it.

“It’s probably an open competition for that second role,” Carson said on a video call with reporters Monday. “Me personally, I don’t think there’s probably an open competition for the starting role. I think everybody knows who the starting running back is for Seattle, and that’s Carson. I knew that before I even signed into Seattle, that he is the guy. Would coach (Pete) Carroll change his mind? Maybe. I don’t really know. I know maybe the second spot is open. Maybe the first spot. I’m going to come in there and compete for the first spot, make sure I solidify myself and go from there. I’m not really sure what’s the plan.”

Hyde was a late free agent signee, joining the Seahawks despite the presence of Carson, who has 2,810 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in 29 games the past two seasons.

The Seahawks also have Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in their running backs room, but Penny is not expected to be ready for the start of the season as he works his way back from a torn ACL.

Hyde played all 16 games in 2019 for only the second time in his career. He did it despite tearing his labrum in Week Two.

He exacerbated the shoulder injury in the Texans’ divisional round playoff loss to the Chiefs and required offseason surgery.

Hyde, who turns 30 in September, had a career season in 2019. He set career highs in carries (245), rushing yards (1,070) and touches (255).