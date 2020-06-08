Carson Wentz working with some of his teammates in Houston

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz makes his offseason home in Texas, so he invited some teammates to work with him in the heat.

Rookie Jalen Reagor, who is from Texas and played at TCU, posted a video on Instagram from work he was doing with Wentz on a turf field in Houston, John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports. Receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside also was participating as was new addition Marquise Goodwin.

The Eagles made Reagor a first-round choice, and Goodwin arrived in a trade. The team also added John Hightower in the fifth round and Quez Watkins in the sixth.

Wentz said last month he was “extremely pumped” about his new receivers, but without traditional on-field offseason work, he will have to learn his receivers with work on his own.

Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox recently hosted some of the team’s defensive linemen to his ranch in Jacksboro, Texas.