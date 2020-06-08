Dennis Allen sold on Janoris Jenkins opposite Marshon Lattimore

Getty Images

The Saints let Eli Apple leave because they had Janoris Jenkins coming back for 2020. Jenkins played only three games for New Orleans last season, seeing action on 167 defensive snaps.

It was enough for the Saints to bring him back for 2020 in a restructured deal that includes option years for 2021 and 2022.

“Certainly, there’s an overall body of work that you utilize to try to form opinions about what a guy can do or can’t do,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Monday, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “But there’s nothing like the experience of having a guy in your building. I can tell you just from my experience with him in that brief period of time.

“I felt like he was a real pro. I felt like he came to work every day with the intention of getting better. I think he was a great addition to our football team and I’m certainly excited about working with him again this season.”

Jenkins intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and recorded 15 tackles in his three games with the Saints that included two starts.

He will start opposite Marshon Lattimore.

Allen calls Jenkins an excellent defender in man coverage.

“The more opportunity that we have to be around him and to evaluate him, the easier it is for us to really determine all the things he does well and try to put him in those positions as much as we can,” Allen said.