Drew Lock throwing to Jerry Jeudy in Denver

The Broncos took wide receivers with their first two picks in this year’s draft, but the process of fitting them into the offense has been complicated by the fact that teams aren’t working together at their facilities this offseason.

Jerry Jeudy has found a way to make the best of that situation. Jeudy was the team’s first-round pick in April and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he has been catching passes from quarterback Drew Lock “daily” at a field in Denver.

The decision to draft Jeudy and second-rounder K.J. Hamler was seen as a move to set Lock up for a successful second NFL season by surrounding him with more options. Running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are other new additions to the skill positions in Denver.

Training camp will give them all a chance to get on the field together, but, for now, Lock and Jeudy are working to build chemistry the Broncos hope will result in big plays this fall.