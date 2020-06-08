Kyler Murray to begin throwing with teammates this week

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is expected to begin throwing with teammates this week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins recently said it was likely to happen soon. Cardinals players could meet in Minnesota, where Larry Fitzgerald holds annual workouts, Kingsbury said.

The quarterback’s work with teammates will “kind of roll into whenever training camp may be.”

“I can definitely sense the comfort level with Kyler,” Kingsbury said, via Mason Kern of SI.com. “We would all love to have been on the grass, getting the hundreds of reps he would have gotten, but just talking through film with him, listening to the way he’s seeing the game now, his understanding of concepts, he’s definitely taken a step in that area. That’s all we could hope for right now.

“The physical stuff is going to be there. He’s working really hard physically, throwing, doing all those things, but just the way he’s seeing the game, the way we’re getting on the same page seeing the game, I know that’s going to continue. The more we can all be on the same page as an offense once we finally get together, that’s just going to try and help us take that next step.”