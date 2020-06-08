Leonard Fournette returning to Jacksonville for peaceful protest Tuesday

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette was at his home in New Orleans when the Jaguars became the first professional sports franchise to hold an organized protest last week.

But the running back is returning to Jacksonville to participate in a peaceful protest walk downtown Tuesday morning, John Reid of jacksonville.com reports.

The Broncos led a peaceful protest march in Denver on Saturday, and the Falcons joined a walk in Atlanta on Sunday.

“Everyone in Duval County, we will be meeting outside of city hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday,” Fournette posted on Twitter. “Spread the word. Let’s be the change. Love you guys.”

Members of the Jaguars marched from their stadium to the steps of the sheriff’s department Friday to protest inequality and police brutality. The march included General Manager Dave Caldwell, coach Doug Marrone, assistant coach Terry Robiskie and 21 players.