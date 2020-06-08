Leslie Frazier: Tremaine Edmunds the epitome of what you want star players to be

Getty Images

The Bills have seen defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander retire over the last two years in moves that have stripped a pair of veteran leaders for their defense.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was asked about filling that void on a conference call last week. He mentioned a few players who he thinks help on that front, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds, who turned 22 in May, is heading into his third year and Frazier has seen enough in a short period of time to know that he has a player they can build around.

“When you look at the fact that he’s just going to third season and just turning 22, so young, so much promise ahead of him, and he’s achieved so much already,” Frazier said, via CBSSports.com. “I mean, to already be recognized as one of our leaders on our team and on our defense. We’re very very fortunate to have him. He’s the epitome of what you would want to one of your star players to be, one of your leaders to be. A guy you don’t have to worry about late at night. You know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be, you know he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do when it comes to football. We’re just very very fortunate to have him as a star player for the Buffalo Bills for sure.”

Edmunds has led the Bills in tackles in each of his seasons with the team and it appears his on-field impact is just part of the story of his importance to the team.