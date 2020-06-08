Malik Jackson won’t accept Drew Brees’ apology, looks forward to playing him

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Although several NFL players have said they appreciated Drew Brees apologizing for equating kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for the country Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson is not among them.

Jackson told ABC 6 in Philadelphia that he does not think Brees’ apology was sincere.

I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson said, via NJ.com. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

Jackson said he has the December 13 Eagles-Saints game circled on his calendar.

“Definitely excited to play him this year,” Jackson said. “I’m going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don’t get too wild with it, but I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black.”

The reception Brees gets, both from teammates and opponents, will be among the most interesting thing to watch when the NFL season starts.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Malik Jackson won’t accept Drew Brees’ apology, looks forward to playing him

  1. “The reception Brees gets, both from teammates and opponents, will be among the most interesting thing to watch when the NFL season starts.”

    Not for football fans; we’ll be watching the actual games.

  2. Yeah…way to go Drew. Way to have you own opinion. What an awful concept. You must think how others want you to.

  3. Brees created this controversy but he and his team now have an opportunity to grow from it. Malik’s reaction is refreshing, however, as I think Drew needs a bit of a push. Between this and Brees’s response to bunkerbaby, Brees is on the right track.

  4. I would never speak to the media again unless it was strictly a direct footballl question. I wonder why Bill does this.

  6. Whatever clown. I hope Brees that days goes 30 for 30 and throws 5 TD passes and 450 yards.

  7. As a supporter of capitalism, free enterprise, less government, and anti-globalist/anti-socialist, I absolutely will vote for Trump again, regardless of how moronic he can often be. But he does need to shut up about this issue and not bring it up again. Taking a knee remains a bad visual look, but it never was about an anthem, flag, or disrespecting the military. It’s a shame it took a tragedy for people who can’t relate, to finally get it.

  8. Agree that Brees’ initial position on kneeling was ignorant and ill timed, but it is time to let it go…

  9. I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson said, via NJ.com. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”
    —————————————————————-
    Bingo.

  10. That’s the bully attitude right there. Can’t think for himself, has to do what the mob wants him to do.

  11. How dare any American have an opinion that different from somebody else… Brees’ initial comment had zero to do with the black community, he was expressing with the flag meant to him. For those who are preaching that the white community need to listen… it sure doesn’t seem these folks are concerned about listening to any differing opinions.

  12. So what is Jackson saying? That he dosen’t put in 100% effort all the time? Or that he is intentionally going to try and hurt Brees because he said something he disagrees with?

  13. Agree or disagree Brees equated his feelings for the flag and allowed it to be wrapped what is going on in our country. At best was a insensitive statement but worst he demonstrated a ignorance

  15. Those guys dont run for “him” they dont block for “him” like brees owns his teammates. They all work for the owner of the team and they are colleagues working together. If the guy has an issue with brees why doesn’t he man up and call him directly or send him an email instead of being passive agressive

  16. They had better protect Brees just like they do Brady, these people are advocating injury and we all know it.

  17. Guess what Malik.. he doesn’t care what you think. Brees has done more for the black communities in New Orleans then you have done for your black community I would be willing to bet. What he said was not degrading and you all know that. Stop making a mountain out of a mole hill.
    Look at what Drew Brees has done for that city, much much more then what many of black american players have done.

  18. As an Eagles fan. Malik you are so out of bounds on this. What was said that was anti black? You can disagreee, but dont paint him in a corner.

  19. Pathetic. Amazing how an ill timed statement erases the years of work
    he and his wife did for the community……….

  20. For the same reason, maybe Malik Jackson shouldn’t accept the apology Roger Goodell made on behalf of the NFL either.

  22. HagemeisterPark says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:54 pm
    Yeah…way to go Drew. Way to have you own opinion. What an awful concept. You must think how others want you to.
    ————————————

    Did you say the same thing when Colin Kaepernick had an opinion?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.