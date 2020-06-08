Malik Jackson won’t accept Drew Brees’ apology, looks forward to playing him

Getty Images

Although several NFL players have said they appreciated Drew Brees apologizing for equating kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for the country Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson is not among them.

Jackson told ABC 6 in Philadelphia that he does not think Brees’ apology was sincere.

“I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson said, via NJ.com. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

Jackson said he has the December 13 Eagles-Saints game circled on his calendar.

“Definitely excited to play him this year,” Jackson said. “I’m going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don’t get too wild with it, but I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black.”

The reception Brees gets, both from teammates and opponents, will be among the most interesting thing to watch when the NFL season starts.