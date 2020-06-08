Michael Thomas donates $20,000 toward medical debt relief

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and has donated $20,000 to relief in the greater New Orleans area, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

RIP Medical Debt purchases debts at substantially lower costs and forgives them. It calculated Thomas’ pledge will erase $2.3 million in medical debt.

“I’m honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that’s been so welcoming to me,” Thomas said. “I hope these families get a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country.”

Last month, Thomas provided 3,000 meals to front-line employees at Ochsner Health system facilities throughout the New Orleans area.