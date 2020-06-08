Philip Rivers has settled in Indianapolis, calling teammates to workout

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich laid out the schedule for the next couple of months during a conference call on Monday, including the plan to have the team’s veterans report for training camp on July 28.

If that holds, it would be quarterback Philip Rivers‘ chance to report for in-person work with the team for the first time since signing with the Colts as a free agent in March. The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason why the Colts haven’t been working in their facility and it is also the reason why Rivers delayed his move to Indianapolis.

On Monday, Reich revealed the news that Rivers and his family have now settled in the city.

“They’re all here,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “They’re swimming in pools in Indianapolis and making new friends and, you know, looking forward to being part of the Indianapolis community.”

While Rivers’ kids are splashing around, Rivers is getting set to work with some of his new teammates. Reich said Rivers is “already calling guys to throw” in an effort to get ready for his first season with his new club.