Seahawks sign sixth-round pick Freddie Swain

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed sixth-round choice Freddie Swain, Field Yates of ESPN reports Monday.

Swain becomes the second of the Seahawks’ eight draft picks to sign. They came to terms with tight end Colby Parkinson last week.

Swain joins a receivers room that features D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Phillip Dorsett. He hopes initially to carve out a role on special teams.

Swain had a 7.9 yards per return average on 39 punts at Florida, including a punt return touchdown in 2018.

In four seasons with the Gators, Swain caught 68 passes for 996 yards and 15 touchdowns.