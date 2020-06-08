Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 26: Joe Burrow

Getty Images

He’s never taken a snap in an NFL game, but there are plenty of reasons for installing Bengals rookie Joe Burrow above plenty of guys who have gotten it done at the pro level.

Burrow, the first pick in the 2020 draft, has debuted at No. 26 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

We discussed the placement at length on Monday’s PFT Live; the full discussion appears in the attached video. And plenty of related topics are addressed, including what it will take for Burrow to deliver on his overall promise, how things could go wrong, and whether the Bengals should have treated him as untouchable.

Next year, he likely won’t be No. 26. The question is how high he’ll go — and how quickly will he get there.