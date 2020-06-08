Vikings reopen facility to 60 front office employees

Getty Images

Players aren’t yet returning to NFL team facilities, but staff members are.

The latest team to announce a return of its employees is the Vikings, who said in a statement released today that 60 front office employees are back at the office.

“Beginning today, TCO Performance Center has been opened to approximately 60 front office employees,” the team’s statement said. “These staff members, who are voluntarily returning, come from multiple departments within the organization and have been prioritized because of their need to access the facility in order to effectively complete their job duties. All employees entering TCO Performance Center have completed training and a health survey. Upon arrival at the facility each day, they will follow a screening protocol, including a daily temperature check, and wear masks when not in their private offices. The organization has also established an Infection Response Team and implemented measures inside the facility to ensure proper distancing, including the closure of all conference rooms and staggered work shifts.”

The Vikings said they will follow guidance from the NFL and local health authorities in determining when players and coaches will work return to work at the facility.