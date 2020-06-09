Al Sharpton to Roger Goodell: Don’t apologize, give Colin Kaepernick a job

The Reverend Al Sharpton, who spoke last week at George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, delivered the eulogy on Tuesday at Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

Sharpton’s remarks included a reference to the NFL’s recent apology to its players for not listening in the past to concerns about racial injustice — an apology that never mentioned the man who was trying to get the nation’s attention four years ago as to the problem of police brutality against minorities.

“The head of the NFL said, ‘Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest,'” Sharpton said. “Well, don’t apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back. Don’t come with some empty apology. Take a man’s livelihood. Strip a man down of his talents. And four years later, when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go and do a FaceTime, talk about you sorry. Minimizing the value of our lives. You sorry? Then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, ’cause when Colin took a knee, he took it for for the families in this building. And we don’t want an apology. We want him repaired.”

Sharpton’s comments come at a time when the topic of Kaepernick getting a job with an NFL team is intensifying, not subsiding. The topic made its way into Monday’s late-night talk shows, with NBC’s Jimmy Fallon saying (via Sports Business Daily), “The NFL feels so badly that they’re this close to scheduling another fake workout for Colin Kaepernick. Here’s a fun fact, I just said Colin Kaepernick’s name one more time than Roger Goodell did.” Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah added (also via Sports Business Daily), “Every other industry, they have to prove their commitment by hiring thousands of new black people. The NFL has just got to hire one.”

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that nothing has happened regarding a potential return of Kaepernick to the NFL. No teams have inquired about his services or expressed interest in seeing what he can do or otherwise showing any inclination to change a three-plus-year status quo.

Will that change? It’s hard to imagine that change will truly come until Kaepernick gets a fair opportunity to return to the NFL. The question is which owner, G.M., and coach will have the courage to give Kaepernick consideration based on nothing but his football abilities.

39 responses to “Al Sharpton to Roger Goodell: Don’t apologize, give Colin Kaepernick a job

  4. I hope he does and I’d root for him to do well. But realistically, it has been 3 years since he’s played, and he’s like 32 now. Not that he can’t do well but it’s going to be a tough road for him. Only way I see him coming back is by taking a backup role and backup money, show what you got in preseason and any opportunities you get.

    He’s not a long term franchise QB anymore, but I think he can definitely make a difference though and at least have the chance to compete for a starter position.

  5. Does the Reverend know that no one is given a job in the NFL – particularly by the CEO. That player whose name shall not be spoken needs to convince a team that he has the intention of playing, not to use for publicity. So far he’s turned down two offers because he didn’t get the compensation he wanted. Now tell the player, Reverend, to lower his demands so he can be hired to a one year salary.

  8. The people who write the checks have spoken. Kaepernick isn’t wanted, even Tawana Bradley knows that.

  9. This is getting tiring. Now threatening the NFL to sign a player? Only the team has that option and no one has bit for three years in him.

    Try and force a team to sign him and you will be playing in empty stadiums, COVID or no COVID

  10. ” It’s hard to imagine that change will truly come until Kaepernick gets a fair opportunity to return to the NFL”
    this has nothing to do with Kaep, it’s about justice and true equality, yes it’d be a nice gesture on the NFL’s part, but it would do nothing to actually effect change for anything more than one person- how naive are you? just seems like youd didn’t really think about what you were saying at all

  11. No, Goodell needs to issue a apology to Kaepernick personally, then to all NFL players for violating their constitutional rights by using taxpayer funds to force them to participate in paid patriotism which cost some their jobs and endorsements.

  12. If Al Sharpton is involved, then it is a hard pass. How this man gets an audience with his reputation boggles the mind.

  13. Sharpton lost any credibility after Twanda Brawley! Bottom feeder trying to Capitalize on being a “victim” !

  14. Earth to Al…follow along here. He has had options in Seattle, Baltimore, possibly Denver, special treatment personal NFL tryout for all teams, etc. And he has either thought he is bigger than competing for a job or had his entourage sabotage it in effort to make him not look like the bad guy.

    Bottom line – he has had chances to play in the NFL and rejected them. Can somebody please fill Al in so he doesnt sound disengaged in what he is talking about.

  15. Give Kaepernick a job. The NFL already gave him millions of dollars -I seem to remember it being $10 million but I could be wrong – to compensate him for quitting or blackballing him, however you describe the Kaepernick thing. If he wants a job now, let him earn it. Whatever agreement there was, some say if there was, between the owners should be done. Anybody who thinks he can still play should sign him and let him compete for a job. If he can’t do it, I fully expect to hear it is because of who he is instead of how he played, but great, I’d love to see if he can still be a football player.

  17. Yeah, who cares that he’s a 3rd string talent wanting starter money! Just give him a job…

  18. That’s Al for you. You don’t have to earn nothing just give it to them. Just shut up Al you have your mouth into to much anyway.

  19. I ask this with all sincerity.

    Does Colin Kaepernick even want to play in the NFL any longer? I have never heard these words come from his mouth.

  21. Why is Al Sharpton still taken seriously by anyone with a clue? After Tawana Brawley Sharpton never should have been heard from again.

  22. Goodell canNOT tell an individual team to sign Kaepernick. The teams decide who to sign. Remember that John Elway said he offered to sign Kaepernick as a backup QB but that Kaepernick wanted starting QB money – $20 million per year. No sane team would spend that much on a backup QB. Kaepernick is the one who priced himself out of that job. So now Sharpton wants a team to sign Kaepernick as their token BLM QB? Maybe a team signs Kaepernick when that fraud Al Sharpton pays up all his back taxes. By the way, 10 black people were recently shot to death about 2 weekends ago in Chicago – probably by other black people. Why does Sharpton just ignore those deaths?

  23. Al Sharpton needs to give back the money he’s pilfered from the federal government and black people his whole life, as he’s lived the life of a parasite.

  25. The problem is that Goodell isn’t an NFL team owner, GM or coach. So he literally can’t give Kaepernick a QB job. The most he could do is encourage teams to sign him, but he can’t actually force a team to sign him. For some reason, Al Sharpton believes that Goodell was the one that took Kap’s job. When in reality, Kaepernick technically quit when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers.

  26. the commissioner cannot force a team to sign him. He can give him a job though. He can be Goodell’s personal assistant.

  27. Dallas could use a backup for Dalton….

    Kaepernick had a contract offer…but declined….he had an AAF offer…but declined….. he had a one man workout arranged by the NFL for him…. he declined…. the NFL gave him a mwssive amount of money to go away.

    Locker room cancer, mediocre quarterback play…. and now some team is just to hand him a job? Why? So he can decline it?

    I wont watch any team or any game that involves Colin Kaepernick.

    Want a job in the NFL? Earn it, just like everybody else had too.

  29. Colin Kaepernick was offered a job by the Denver Broncos and he turned it down. Teams then decided the media circus would not be worth his salary demands. Let’s not forget he didn’t exactly leave on a high note, performance-wise. He was riding the pine behind BLAINE GABBERT when he started protesting. I’m not saying owners didn’t “black-ball” him in a way, I’m saying there is always more context to these issues than any of these Al Sharpton types, BLM, etc. want to admit. Just like BLM behaves as if the police are the biggest threat to the black community, yet 230 black people were killed by police in 2019 (9 unnarmed) while 2600 were killed by…black people. If we’re ever going to have REAL, LASTING CHANGE for the better, EVERYONE needs to look in the mirror, even if it’s painful.

  30. Yes, please, give him a job. Then we can mock him and rejoice when he fails because he’s not good enough.

  31. Al Sharpton should apologize to the black community and give back the money he took.

  32. As much as the guy opens his pie hole for a living, would think he’d have a little better grammar down by now. When he gets involved in anything, credibility is instantly out the window, so best he just gets out this issue.

  33. Give him a NFL executive position handling all of these issues for the league. Salary, the average QB money for the past 3 yrs. Then see where it goes that makes sense.

  34. And what happens when Kap doesn’t make your team and you have to release him?

    The NFL has moved on from this 1 year wonder.

  35. There is more to being an NFL QB than football abilities. Having said that, after 4 years out of the game, there is a good chance he will not do well if put on the field. A backup role may be all he can get, at least for now. The problem lies in the fact that no team wants to bring him into camp in a year where the off season was lost, there may not be a proper training camp, and then have to handle the PR nightmare of cutting him when it is time to get down to 53 players. The only way is to make a special exemption that in any other year for any other player would be unacceptable, but in this unique disaster we’ve created, most if not all of the NFL would acquiesce to something like a roster exemption for the team that takes him, or, salary cap relief matching his salary. You couldn’t make this for a half season. It would have to be the whole season because again, cutting him at the mid way point would dare I say it….cause a riot. Maybe tier the benefit of taking him based on draft order, increasing the likelihood that a QB needy team picks him up and gets the benefit rather than a team with a fixed franchise QB, where he would be a backup but the salary cap money for the former backup would be used elsewhere. That would prevent a team like Kansas City from getting richer. You might also have to make a rule that whatever team takes him can’t cut a backup QB if he is AA, because that might cause a small riot. I’m just sayin’….

    Personally, none of this is going to help. Take all that cash and focus on incentives for job creation in urban areas, and teaching people the benefits of intact families. Those two things right there will solve 80% of the problems.

  36. Somebody please sign this hack so liberals can see first hand why he’s not in the league. For one, he was awful when he last played and when he was given a chance that no other player in the history of the league was given, he clearly showed he didn’t want it. It was nothing but a publicity stunt for him.

  37. If Colin Kaepernick could play like Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson, then teams would be running to sign him. But Kaepernick plays like Kaepernick – his mediocrity is not worth the circus – so pass.

