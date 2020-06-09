Bears to end offseason program early

Getty Images

The Bears have apparently done what they can do virtually.

According to J.J. Stankewitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team would end their offseason program a week and a half early. Veterans will be finished with their parts Thursday.

Nagy said he hopes the players spend the time between now and the start of camp getting their bodies ready, having been largely limited to meetings thus far, as team facilities have been closed all spring because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Training camps (which will be held at team facilities this year) are set to begin in late July, but there have been suggestions that the league will push those dates forward, giving players time to acclimate to the physical act of football.