Bill O’Brien, J.J. Watt among Texans contingent at George Floyd’s funeral

Getty Images

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said last week that the team would not hold any activities in its offseason program on June 9 so that anyone from the organization was free to attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston and encouraged the team’s players to go to the service.

O’Brien was part of a contingent from the team that did exactly that on Tuesday. Per reports from Houston, defensive end J.J. Watt was also on hand along with other players and former Texan and current Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader.

Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife also joined offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby as part of the group representing the team.

Tuesday’s service is the third remembrance of Floyd. There were services in North Carolina, where he was born, and Minneapolis, where he was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Several Vikings players attended that service.