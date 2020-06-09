Bill O’Brien, J.J. Watt among Texans contingent at George Floyd’s funeral

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said last week that the team would not hold any activities in its offseason program on June 9 so that anyone from the organization was free to attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston and encouraged the team’s players to go to the service.

O’Brien was part of a contingent from the team that did exactly that on Tuesday. Per reports from Houston, defensive end J.J. Watt was also on hand along with other players and former Texan and current Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader.

Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife also joined offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby as part of the group representing the team.

Tuesday’s service is the third remembrance of Floyd. There were services in North Carolina, where he was born, and Minneapolis, where he was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Several Vikings players attended that service.

3 responses to “Bill O’Brien, J.J. Watt among Texans contingent at George Floyd’s funeral

  2. It’s nice to see people standing up to support the end of police misconduct, and to bring light to the injustices being perpetrated on all people everywhere by those who are supposed to be protecting us. However, if these same people really want to see some changes they need to get involved AFTER the spotlight has faded, and they need to see if they can help make changes against racial bigotry, and ALL types of hate. That starts IN THE HOME!! Our country is degrading from within due to the failures that are occurring at home. A lack of parenting is the root of these problems. These kids come home to either no parent at all, or a parent, or parents, that just don’t care what the kid does. So the kid gets his education on the streets, and here we are

  3. These kids come home to either no parent at all, or a parent, or parents, that just don’t care what the kid does. So the kid gets his education on the streets, and here we are>>>

    Where did our American police officer who murdered another American on camera get his education? We simply cannot accept that if we love our country.

