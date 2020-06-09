Bradley Chubb found it “weird” to rehab in empty Broncos facility

Getty Images

Just about everyone was barred from coming into team facilities when NFL teams shut them down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but players rehabbing serious injuries were exceptions to those rules.

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was one of those players as he is coming off of a torn ACL he suffered early last season. He worked with a trainer in a building that was otherwise almost completely empty, which he said was sometimes unsettling given how much activity he was used to seeing around the facility.

“It was weird, just very quiet,” Chubb said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “And it was some days people didn’t feel like talking it would be a quiet room, just working out in a quiet room. We did a good job trying to make sure we had that same energy every day in training room, but it definitely wore on you seeing the same people over and over and doing the same thing over and over.”

The Broncos are now allowed to have up to 100 people in their facilities, including coaches, so there’s a bit more life surrounding Chubb’s rehab sessions. Chubb still feels “ready to get back around my teammates” as he finishes off his comeback during training camp this summer.