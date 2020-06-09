Browns add six coaches as part of Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Getty Images

The Browns announced the addition of six coaches for the final three weeks of the team’s offseason program as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The fellowship provides coaches the opportunity to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately land full-time positions in the NFL. The coaches have access to teams’ offseason programs and training camps.

Applicants for the fellowship must either have NFL experience or coaching experience at the high school, college or other league level.

“The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is the type of program that can be very impactful to the coaching hiring process,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “There are some really good football coaches in the NFL that are here after their first exposure came as a Walsh Fellow and we are pleased to have six fellows join us this summer. Diversity is always going to be an important component of what we do in our organization because it helps us become a better organization. This will be a great experience for our fellows, learning is an important part of this program and our coaching staff will be good resources for them.”

The offensive additions are: Chris Cook, who is entering his second season as the tight ends coach at the University of Akron; Angela Baker, who has participated in the women’s training camp with the Steelers for the past three years; Leonard Hankerson, who is entering his second season as the receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin.

The defensive additions are: Ashton Grant, who is entering his second season as a quality control coach at the College of the Holy Cross; Elena Grigelevich, who is a coaching analyst at Bryant University; and Ray Smith, Jr., who is entering his fourth season at Southeast Missouri State and his first as the team’s defensive pass game coordinator.