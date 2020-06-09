Construction resumes at SoFi Stadium two days after worker fell to death

Getty Images

Construction crews were back on the job at SoFi Stadium Monday, two days after work was stopped following the death of a worker there.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, a spokesman for the joint venture overseeing the project said that work restarted everywhere other than the roof.

On Friday, 37-year-old Juan Becerra died when he fell off the roof. He fell an approximate 110 feet. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

The joint venture also confirmed another positive test for COVID-19 on the site, the 13th known case among workers on the site.

The stadium is scheduled to open Aug. 14 for a Rams-Saints preseason game, with a Chargers-Cowboys game set for two days later.