Daniel Jones hopes to work with others to drive change, end systemic racism

Getty Images

Another white NFL quarterback is speaking out against social injustice, using his platform to try to drive change.

Giants second-year quarterback Daniel Jones tweeted he proudly stands “beside my brothers and the entire black community in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement to end systemic racism.”

“Those of you who know me well know that posting on social media is usually not my first instinct about how to express myself, and I felt that listening and talking with teammates and friends was important as a first step,” Jones wrote. “I proudly stand beside my brothers and the entire black community in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to end systemic racism. I know this is complex, and I certainly don’t have all the answers, but I am determined and motivated to do what I can to ask the right questions and work with others to drive change on this issue. I acknowledge the fact that I will never truly understand how it feels to be on the receiving end of racial injustice, but I am committed to listening, learning, and taking action to stand up for others and make a difference in my community and in this country.”