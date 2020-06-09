David Bakhtiari insists Aaron Rodgers has “still got his wheels”

Getty Images

Packers veterans may or may not have been upset about the team trading up for quarterback Jordan Love. They almost assuredly were surprised.

That was Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s reaction.

“I mean, I’m indifferent,” Bakhtiari said of the Packers using the 26th overall choice on the Utah State quarterback. “I think my goal throughout my career is always to not let my emotions get the best of me in the business setting. Yeah, I know we do play a game, but it’s a business at the end of the day. I was more shocked that they traded up, but how I feel about the pick doesn’t really matter because I’m not in charge of building of the roster. Whatever my point is, my job is to protect the quarterback and open up holes in the run game and do my job and make sure I’m out there on Sundays. I try to do that to the best of my ability and control what I can control.”

Bakhtiari has spent the past seven seasons protecting Aaron Rodgers, and Bakhtiari is among those who has been training with Rodgers “for awhile” this offseason.

Rodgers always plays with a raging fire and a chip on his shoulder, and the team’s drafting of Love likely only stokes that fire and adds to that chip.

“We were out there running around today on our conditioning day, and the guy’s still got his wheels,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m proud of him on that end. We still compete. I know that fire still burns in him deep. He’s still, in his own way, makes sure he tries and win in every facet. He’s the most competitive person I’ve met. So I always expect the most out of him, because I know he can deliver on that end.”