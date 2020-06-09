Falcons made additions to coaching staff, nutrition department

Getty Images

The Falcons made a couple of additions to the coaching staff on Tuesday.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Adam Potts has been named the assistant strength and conditioning coach in Atlanta. He’ll work with head strength and conditioning coach Jesse Ackerman and assistant strength coach Brandon Ireland.

Potts previously worked for the University of Texas.

The team also announced that Nick Jones is joining the team as a diversity coaching fellow. Jones was the co-special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Colorado State last season.

In addition to the coaching moves, the Falcons have also hired Steven Benjamin as a sports registered dietician. He worked for the Jaguars nutrition staff in 2019.