Kerry Collins excited to see Jason Garrett work with Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Former New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins is eager to see what new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett can do to help develop Daniel Jones.

Collins spent four years with Garrett as a teammate with the Giants. Collins was the team’s starter from 1999-2003 while Garrett served as a backup from 2000-03. He believes that Garrett will be just the type of voice that Jones could benefit from.

“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,’’ Kerry said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.”

Collins spoke highly of what he saw from Garrett as a teammate. He said that Garrett was already seeing the game from a coach’s perspective when he was the backup in New York and Collins feels that knowledge will pay off in a big way for Jones as he moves into his second season.

“I’m sure Jason is gonna be heavily involved with Daniel’s development. I just could not think of a better guy to have with Jones right now. His brains, the kind of guy he is, I think that match will be just absolutely phenomenal,” Collins said.