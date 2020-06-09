Lions’ Bo Scarbrough working on his degree, hoping to be an FBI agent

Getty Images

Lions running back Bo Scarbrough is only 23 years old and hopes to play many more seasons in the NFL, but he’s also thinking about his post-football life.

Scarbrough is taking classes this summer with an eye toward graduating from Alabama before the season starts. His current class, Criminal Justice 290, will be a step toward what he thinks could be a career as an FBI agent.

“I like hands-on and like to be out in the field,” Scarbrough told ESPN. “I like to help people and I’m caring. I just figured that it would be the right thing for me. That it would be comfortable for me.”

Scarbrough said he always expected to finish college, even though he turned pro before graduating.

“I want to pursue my dream and graduate,” Scarbrough said. “It was something that I was looking forward to after the season and after I was finishing getting my stuff together in Detroit.

After bouncing around the league from the Cowboys to the Jaguars to the Seahawks, Scarbrough has settled in with the Lions and played well last year. But whenever his NFL dream ends, he already knows his next goal.