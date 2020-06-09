Malcolm Jenkins: NFL won’t get it right until Colin Kaepernick gets apology

Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement Friday that received strong reviews, but it landed one step short in the view of some NFL players.

In his video supporting players’ fight for social injustice, Goodell never mentioned Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to protest racial inequality during the national anthem, has not played in the NFL since 2016.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said the league has fallen short by continuing to ignore Kaepernick.

“I still don’t think [the NFL has] gotten it right,” Jenkins, co-founder of the Players Coalition, said Tuesday in an appearance on CBS This Morning. “Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don’t think that they will end up on the right side of history.

“At the end of the day, they’ve listened to their players. They’ve donated money. They’ve created an Inspire Change platform. They’ve tried to do things up to this point. But it’s been one player in particular that they have ignored and not acknowledged, and that’s Colin Kaepernick.”

Goodell said the league was “wrong in not listening to NFL players earlier.”

NFL players (and others) are speaking again — loudly and in big numbers — about Kaepernick’s lack of opportunity.

Yet, the NFL so far has remained silent on Kaepernick.

“That’s the only thing people want to hear,” Jenkins said. “If it’s not going to correct that or acknowledge that, then everything else doesn’t need to be said.”