Malcolm Jenkins: NFL won’t get it right until Colin Kaepernick gets apology

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement Friday that received strong reviews, but it landed one step short in the view of some NFL players.

In his video supporting players’ fight for social injustice, Goodell never mentioned Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to protest racial inequality during the national anthem, has not played in the NFL since 2016.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said the league has fallen short by continuing to ignore Kaepernick.

“I still don’t think [the NFL has] gotten it right,” Jenkins, co-founder of the Players Coalition, said Tuesday in an appearance on CBS This Morning. “Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don’t think that they will end up on the right side of history.

“At the end of the day, they’ve listened to their players. They’ve donated money. They’ve created an Inspire Change platform. They’ve tried to do things up to this point. But it’s been one player in particular that they have ignored and not acknowledged, and that’s Colin Kaepernick.”

Goodell said the league was “wrong in not listening to NFL players earlier.”

NFL players (and others) are speaking again — loudly and in big numbers — about Kaepernick’s lack of opportunity.

Yet, the NFL so far has remained silent on Kaepernick.

“That’s the only thing people want to hear,” Jenkins said. “If it’s not going to correct that or acknowledge that, then everything else doesn’t need to be said.”

45 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: NFL won’t get it right until Colin Kaepernick gets apology

  1. Next will be reparations for 100 years of “sports slavery”.

    Once you open the door for nonsense, it will never end.

    No amount of appeasement will ever be enough for the entitled and insane.

  3. The New York Knicks have a black President, Black GM and Black head coach, but are taking criticism from Liberals for having not “validated” the black experience. Whatever the hell that is

  4. Piggybacking on Jenkins comments, they could assign Kaep to SF and reinstate his previous contract before he was strongarmed into eliminating the remaining years in exchange for a 1 year deal. This would be a compromise that some may not like but he gave up some guarantees when Chip Kelly committed strong arm robbery.

  6. Kaep should be on a team. But he made some mistakes too. Like calling people racists and plantation owners. Wearing pig socks. And then taking the shut-up money. Let’s not make him the total victim here. He was an active contributor in this mess.

  9. Team ownership doesnt really care that he kneeled. They care about the distraction to their teams.

    It would be a media circus.

    And at this point, the distraction isn’t worth the talent level.

    If Brady, or Mahomes, or Watson, or Lamar kneeled they would still have there job. Because talent level would be worth the media headache.

  10. Yet, the NFL so far has remained silent on Kaepernick.

    “That’s the only thing people want to hear,” Jenkins said. “If it’s not going to correct that or acknowledge that, then everything else doesn’t need to be said.”

    So anything positive that comes from anything the NFL institutes is meaningless unless it apologizes to him? Funny, I thought it was about more than just one person…

  11. Keep moving the goalposts.
    Does anyone get the feeling that certain groups will never be satisfied no matter what happens?

  13. Kaepernick should be apologizing for choosing a very devisive way to protest and doubling down when it divides people, causing attention to constantly be diverted from the real issue which is police brutality against black people

  14. Kaepernick made his own bed. Go back and look at how his situation came to be. He was vocal about leaving the 49ers. He rejected their offer to extend. But he got no offers after that episode other than Denver,… and he turned Elway down. He sabotaged the work out the NFL set up for him. And I’m supposed to feel sorry for him ????
    NO APOLOGY from this guy. Live with it Kaepernick, You own it.

  17. All of the players talking about what Kaepernick deserves, I really would love to hear what they are saying after Kaep is starting on their team for a few weeks. He couldn’t muster up so much as a first down last time he played in the league. But lets make things fun and give him the job, then put some cameras in front of those wide receivers and see what they have to say

  20. You do not want to get into “assigning players” to teams. That opens a whole potential can of worms. As to Kap, a common know fact is that when you are looking for a job you can’t go around making an ass of your self, insulting people and posting things on social media. Any of us that has looked for a job know that.

  21. I’m still waiting for Kaepernick to apologize to all football fans for the distractions he caused.

    Not holding my breath, though.

  25. Though I have not always agreed with all of Malcom Jenkins opinions and positions I’ve held him in high esteem for the work he does in the communities he lives and considered him a serious person. However, between the way he acted about the Drew Brees Tweet and now this Kaepernick nonsense I’m convinced he’s an un-serious, juvenile clown who should be ignored.

  26. Why should they apologize? They let him protest? They didn’t opt out of his contract? They did not blow his chance with the Ravens?

    I understand there is a problem in this country but this stuff doesn’t help.

    This Kap stuff is getting old. If he wanted to play so bad he would have been on the Ravens but we all know what happened with that.

  28. Cops are 18 1/2 times likely to be killed by an African American then an African American is likely to be killed by the cops. So Kaep is the one who should be apologizing

  29. As far as I am concerned, kap is about as useful as Nancy pelosi. Kap had such a deprived life, white rich parents, private schools, the best of everything. He has no dog in this fight!

  31. What the hell does the NFL need to apologize for? Seriously… Krap opted out of his last contract. Elway offered him a contract, didn’t want it. Last year the NFL gave him a shot at a workout, Krap screwed that up. He was benched for Blane Gabbert for goodness sakes! Dude wants at least 20 Million a year, FOR WHAT??? To be a one read then run qb? Krap sucks and does not want to play in the NFL, dude is just profiting off of acting like the victim and stupid people are buying it. Jenkins is an idiot.

  32. The Saints are really excited they signed Jenkins right about now. That roster is talking a LOT and while they are a mature group who will come together, sheesh that would be somewhat challenging to ignore as a coach, let alone manage. They are the anti-patriots.

  33. A millionaire sticking up for another millionaire. How about using your energy and celebrity and address why 18 people were shot dead in Chicago on Sunday?
    Then I’ll be impressed.

  34. Collin, on behalf of the NFL, I am deeply sorry that you sabotaged your career.

  35. I am sick of hearing from big mouths like Malcom Jenkins. If Colin Kaepernick hadn’t quit, he’d have a job in the NFL.
    If Colin Kaepernick gets signed by an NFL team, I’m done watching the NFL.
    I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s and have grown sick and tired of seeing blacks riot, burn, loot, and attack innocent people without provocation. And no — the George Floyd incident didn’t give them the right to do the things they are doing.
    I find it very telling that blacks are outraged by the violence which was put on George Floyd by a cop, yet they remain very silent about the violent behavior of many blacks all over the country. I’m outraged as much by their behavior as I am the cop’s behavior.
    Today, in the very small town where I live, they had a demonstration and closed down roads to allow the demonstration to proceed. I wonder why no one has organized a demonstration when a cop gets killed on duty?
    I am done talking about this crap. It will do nothing to make race relations better in this country.

  36. Anyone saying Kap’s protest wasn’t about disrespecting the flag, check out this quote from THE UNDEFEATED 8/27/16

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color”

    -Colin Kapernick

  37. I keep saying the only way to make this right is to have some kind of display at the hall of fame.

    The NFLPA and the football writers need to make that happen. The league shouldn’t even have a say in the matter.

  40. chickensalad43 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 5:44 pm
    Kaepernick shouldn’t sniff a job until Cam Newton gets one first.

    ———————-

    Why? Cam Newton offers nothing to a team, he’s broken. The last time I saw Colin Kaepernick play against my Dolphins in 2016 he nearly single handily beat us. SF was severely overmatched in that game and only CK kept them i it.

    I wish Cam Newton was the Patriots, Bills or Jets QB and I got to play him twice.

    And then there’s also the fact that Cam is an a-hole and genuinely unlikeable.

  42. The dink disrespected all military all those who died defending this flag and all veterans. If he wants to kneel he can do it at home, since he no longer has a job, turned down not one but two opportunities to be on a team and is a loser basically.
    He doesnt want to play football he knows his one decent year gig is over and he would be a flop.

  43. Hire Kaepernick?
    -The guy who thinks police are pigs? (ex. wearing pig socks)
    -Who commends Cuba’s authoritarian system?

    No apology to him.

    NFL oppresses minorities? The same system that gives salaries to players that are in the millions?

  45. Why won’t the media ask Kaepernick if he would take a back role and backup money?

Leave a Reply

