Matt Ryan: Colin Kaepernick should have opportunity to have NFL spot

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made a $500,000 donation recently to provide “active support” for the fight against racial inequality and social injustice while acknowledging that he has not done enough to be part of that battle in the past.

Ryan has had plenty of company on that front. The NFL released a video last Friday saying that the league has also fallen short on that front and many have pointed out that the league’s reaction to Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest to highlight those issues as its chief failure.

Many of those people have also suggested that Kaepernick get a chance to resume his career now and Ryan said on a Tuesday conference call that he believes that should happen.

“I think he should have every opportunity,” Ryan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “He created awareness for a situation that — it’s taking some time — people are becoming more active in terms of their response to it. I think from that standpoint his protest is being heard . . . I think he should have every opportunity to have a job and have a spot in this league.”

Ryan said later in the call that he wants to speak with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about more ways to get involved in a fight that’s shaping up much differently than it did when Kaepernick took a knee in 2016.