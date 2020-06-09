Matt Ryan: Hayden Hurst will create problems for Falcons’ opponents

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst hasn’t yet been to a practice in Atlanta, but he has done some one-on-one work with quarterback Matt Ryan, and that’s enough for Ryan to declare that opposing defenses are going to have a tough time with Hurst this season.

Ryan said today that he’s been impressed with Hurst’s athletic ability and believes he’s going to be tough for the defenses on the Falcons’ schedule.

“He is for sure one of the fastest and most athletic tight end I’ve ever played with,” Ryan said. “He’s a mismatch problem, he’s going to create separation and win in different ways than those guys did.”

Ryan said Hurst is working hard to get on the same page and be ready to contribute in the Falcons’ offense.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with Hayden’s work ethic,” Ryan said. “He’s got great speed, great athleticism. Wants to be a great player . . . the effort, the attitude all of that stuff is there. He fits in well with the group of guys we have.”

The Ravens liked Hurst so much in the 2018 draft that they chose him before they chose Lamar Jackson. Hurst didn’t live up to those lofty expectations in Baltimore, but Ryan has high hopes for what he’ll do in Atlanta.