NASCAR to begin letting limited numbers of fans attend races

Getty Images

As the NFL waits and prepares contingency plans for returning to work and eventually playing, another sport is going to offer a data point for allowing spectators.

Via Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, two NASCAR tracks in Florida and Alabama announced plans to allow a limited number of fans at upcoming races.

NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members to attend Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to view the race from the grandstands. On June 21, Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests, with limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.

NASCAR has held races in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, but without fans in the stands so far to comply with local COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer Daryl Wolfe said. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

The NFL is three months away from having to put any kind of plans in place, but teams have been considering what partial attendance would look like to allow for social distancing.