Nashville would like to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The NFL altered their draft plans significantly this year by canceling events in Las Vegas and running the draft remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las Vegas’ hope was that they’d have a scene like the one in Nashville when the city hosted the 2019 draft. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the city and, per the NFL and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, generated $133 million in direct spending during the event.

That would explain why Nashville’s set its sights on hosting either the 2024 or 2025 draft. Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation CEO Butch Spyridon said on Tuesday that bidding has not formally opened yet, but they have let the league know of their interest.

“I’d be more surprised if they don’t give us a future date than I would be if we get one,” Spyridon said, via the Titans website. “I am very confident we’ll get a future year in that window, because they still tell every city they [talk to about the draft]: ‘Call Nashville’. I’ve heard that from the other cities, and I’ve heard that from the league. So, I’m confident. And in my mind, five years is a really good window as far as repeating something big.”

The 2021 draft is set for Cleveland with Las Vegas getting another chance in 2022. Kansas City will play host to the 2023 event.