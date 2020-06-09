Packers send masks to season-ticket holders, with no promises about games

Getty Images

Over a month ago, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team planned to send protective masks to season-ticket holders.

Those are apparently arriving, without any details about when or whether they’ll be able to be worn to games.

One Packers season-ticket holder just posted a photo of their masks which came in the mail, along with a note from the team.

We paid for both of our 2020 season ticket accounts on June 1st and received two envelopes from the Packers. Each contained two face masks with Packers logos (two per each Green and Gold package). Yet to be decided is just how a season would take place. pic.twitter.com/YOdJdka1WK — Packerville, U.S.A. (@Packerville) June 9, 2020

“While these masks will assist you in going out for groceries and other necessities, we are some time away from learning how you’ll be able to attend your favorite Packers activity, be it a visit to the Atrium, a training camp practice, or a game,” the note read. “We are preparing for a range of contingencies with increased safety measures to protect the health of our fans, players, club personnel, and our communities. We will keep you informed as those preparations continue.”

That note reflects the COVID-19 reality that other teams have recognized, from the Jets holding off on selling single-game tickets at all, to the Steelers only selling half their inventory of single-game seats.

And while the NFL has months before they’d have to put any of those contingency plans in place, the fact they’re advertising them is telling.