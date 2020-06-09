Report: Sam Darnold to work out with Jets receivers in Florida

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been doing what he can to make connections with new teammates from a distance, but there’s only so much that can be done to generate chemistry remotely.

That’s why Darnold is reportedly making a change in his location in the coming days. Darnold has been spending the offseason in California, but Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he’ll be relocating to Florida this week in order to work out with some of his receivers.

Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims are set to be part of the group working with Darnold in the near future. For Perriman and Mims, the workouts will provide them with their first chance to get on the field with Darnold since joining the team this offseason. Brian Costello of the New York Post adds running backs Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore and tight end Chris Herndon to the list.

The moves to acquire both wideouts was designed to give Darnold a better chance for success in his third NFL season. These workouts won’t ensure that success, but they will be a chance to get the ball rolling on offense for the Jets.