Report: Trey Wingo in limbo at ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Trey Wingo reportedly is in limbo.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that, as Wingo’s contract approaches expiration, he could end up being a man without a platform.

On the radio side, Wingo could be leaving the morning show he co-hosts with Mike Golic. Wingo had jumped to the morning shift from NFL Live, but that may not be an option, either.

Marchand has plenty of details on the various potential maneuverings and rearrangements on the radio and TV side at ESPN, where things could sound and look a lot different.

Wingo had a ubiquitous presence throughout the 2020 NFL draft, as the only person in ESPN’s studio while everyone else was patched in remotely.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Report: Trey Wingo in limbo at ESPN

  2. ESPN’s first mistake was to breakup Mike & Mike. Since then, both ‘new’ shows pretty much stink.
    FOX at least talks about sports on their talking head shows.
    (I’ll hold my opinion of Skip Bayless for a later time)

  3. he is an aging Vet . they will replace him with younger and cheaper. an old story.

  6. Agree jshawaii.
    Mike & Mike was a perfect marriage of a jock and knowledgeable nerd.
    So many laughs.

  7. Who still watches espn for Pro football when NFLN is far superior in every way!

  8. I know some may disagree, but Mike and Mike was fun. Even if the talk wasn’t always about sports, it was a good listen and I enjoyed it. My engagement with ESPN and ESPN Radio dramatically changed once Mike and Mike got broken up; both replacement shows stink. A perfect example of “why not leave well enough alone.”

  9. Wingo has been over rated ever since he was a local sports guy in St Louis.
    ESPN does that, they march these reporters out all the time and just let them go and go an go no matter if they stay too long or get that opinion that their now a maven in a particular area. With Wingo it was NFL football. Overstayed, overpriced, and would welcome someone new.

  10. i got nothing against Trey Wingo he’s got a good voice. But ESPN needs to stop messing around and get those Mikes back together. Mike & Mike in the morning baby! It was the best show.

  11. Trey Wingo has always just kind of been there. During the draft, he looked like he was wearing a gangster zoot suit costume from some local play.

  12. Good, now get rid of that God awful Golic JR make him go get a job on his own and Mike SR might as well retire even though I do like him .

  13. I never got the appeal. I hope he lands on his fee though. Changing M&M was not a positive move.

  14. I don’t even watch or listen to their perpetual driveling. I hope their empire collapses.

  15. I like Wingo and think he does a good job. But I don’t think he fits what ESPN is trying to do going forward. Will probably get someone a little more woke.

  16. Man, this is a tough crowd. I for one enjoy listening to Golic & Wingo just as much as I enjoyed listening to Mike & Mike. In my opinion Trey always has reasonable takes and can usually back up his reasoning. Hmmmm….maybe that’s why people don’t like him. They want to listen to somebody who does “hot takes” even when they make no sense.

  17. It’s like ESPN has lost their way, making horrible decisions like putting Tessitore and McFarland on MNF, and cancelling Mike and Mike. Not sure who was behind decisions like these ones, but ESPN is becoming less relevant every day.

  19. I hated Greenie, Wingo is much better. Would hate to see him go. And please do not replace him with Jason Fitz, he’s awful.

  20. Doesn’t matter who they replace him with I don’t turn on ESPN for anything at all…PERIOD. That supposed sports station has become another mouthpiece for the Democratic Party and their liberal agenda

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.