Robert Griffin III: I want to start again, a lot of time to achieve that goal

Getty Images

Quarterback Robert Griffin III started the season finale for the Ravens last season and that marked his first appearance in the starting lineup since the final week of the 2016 season.

Many would take the gap between those starts as a sign that Griffin’s days as a regular starter in the NFL have passed. Griffin isn’t willing to look at things that way.

“I want to be a starter again,” Griffin said to Matt Mosley on 1660 ESPN. “I’m 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There’s a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself.”

While Griffin is hopeful about a return to starting status, he’s not running away from his current circumstances. Griffin, who is a free agent after the season, said that he could see himself continuing to back up Lamar Jackson for the “foreseeable future” if the money makes sense.

No one in Baltimore wants to see Jackson out of action, but doing well with a chance to run a strong Ravens Offense for any period would probably be a plus for Griffin’s hopes of another spot on the top of a depth chart.