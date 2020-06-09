Robert Griffin III: I want to start again, a lot of time to achieve that goal

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
Quarterback Robert Griffin III started the season finale for the Ravens last season and that marked his first appearance in the starting lineup since the final week of the 2016 season.

Many would take the gap between those starts as a sign that Griffin’s days as a regular starter in the NFL have passed. Griffin isn’t willing to look at things that way.

“I want to be a starter again,” Griffin said to Matt Mosley on 1660 ESPN. “I’m 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There’s a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself.”

While Griffin is hopeful about a return to starting status, he’s not running away from his current circumstances. Griffin, who is a free agent after the season, said that he could see himself continuing to back up Lamar Jackson for the “foreseeable future” if the money makes sense.

No one in Baltimore wants to see Jackson out of action, but doing well with a chance to run a strong Ravens Offense for any period would probably be a plus for Griffin’s hopes of another spot on the top of a depth chart.

6 responses to “Robert Griffin III: I want to start again, a lot of time to achieve that goal

  1. Barring injury, which no one wants to see, he will need to change teams to get a real shot at starting. But, I don’t think it’s in the cards as I can’t see any team going to him as a starter at this stage in his career.

  3. This is another reason why Colin Kap has no chance to return to the NFL. Regardless how you feel about him, he has a lot of baggage that comes with him and high salary demands.

    Even setting the baggage aside… teams would rather give RG3 a shot – currently getting paid $2 million a year, vs a quarternback who has not been in the league for 3 years and has very big salary demands.

  4. RGIII is definitely a solid back-up at this stage of his life. With the Ravens making a push for the Superbowl, it will be hard to trade away a capable back-up may God forbid something happens to Lamar. Show what you can do Robert when given the opportunity, and I am sure some team hoping to emulate the Ravens success will trade for you! Operation: #Staypatient.

  5. A better passer, than Lamar Jackson, and I’d put my money on Griffin in a sprint, if he’s close to his Combine 4.41 40, but that’s it. Jackson is vastly more intuitive, twitchy, creative and elusive. Also stronger, sturdier, and much more durable. Robert Griffin is a backup only.

  6. To his credit he seems to have done a complete 180 from a personality standpoint. He kind of came across as arrogant early in his career and there were the stories about him (and his father) making demands to the redskins but he has been nothing but professional with the ravens.

    That said, I doubt he will be a full time starter again. But 10 years holding a clipboard and earning a lot of money ain’t bad.

