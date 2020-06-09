Robert Kraft donates $100,000 in Devin McCourty’s name during fundraiser

Getty Images

Devin McCourty was honored Wednesday night as the 2020 Boston Uncornered Champion, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Boston Uncornered is a corner-to-college model engaging gang-involved individuals to end generational urban poverty. The virtual fundraiser drew several big-name guests, including Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Tom Brady.

Belichick said he plans on “increasing my role” in conversations on social issues by following McCourty’s lead.

Brady gave a heartfelt message McCourty.

“I’m a lot older than you, but the reality is, I’ve learned more from you than you’ve probably ever learned from me,” Brady said. “You’re a wonderful man. You mean a lot to me. You mean a lot to our team, and now as you’re growing older into a different role, you’re meaning a lot to others in the community.”

Kraft then quipped, “You could even see that fellow — I forget his name — who used to play quarterback who left. He really wishes he was still with you here. I could hear it in his voice.”

Kraft announced a $100,000 donation — as part of an overall $1 million pledge for social-justice causes — to Boston Uncornered in honor of McCourty.

“I just want to leave people with what I’ve learned from guys you saw, like Matt Slater and Ben Watson, that as people we have an opportunity to really give people hope,” McCourty said in closing, via Reiss. “And when you give people hope, you give them an opportunity to be anything they want. You give me an opportunity to be, like Slate said, who God made them to be. Continue to bring hope to people and try to bring out the greatness in everyone.”