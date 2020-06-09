Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 24: Jared Goff

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

When thinking of NFL quarterbacks, it’s easy to overlook Jared Goff. For example, I posted something on the 23rd quarterback on the Simms top 40 countdown (Sam Darnold) without realizing I’d failed to post something on No. 24, the starting quarterback of the Rams.

The first overall pick in the 2016 draft and the recipient of a gigantic contract after only three NFL seasons, Goff regressed last year, and real questions exist as to how he’ll perform without running back Todd Gurley and receiver Brandin Cooks on the team. Given what he’s being paid ($33.5 million per year), more should be expected than what Goff has been doing, especially given a 2019 season that saw a playoff streak end at two years.

The Rams are tied to Goff, for at least three more years. They need to put enough of a team around him, however. Which brings back the question of whether teams pay too much for quarterbacks. Especially those teams whose coaches are offensive gurus, like Sean McVay, who can make chicken salad out of whatever quarterback lands in their laps.

If the Rams can’t, it won’t be easy for Goff to get much higher than No. 24 on this list.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 24: Jared Goff

  1. Jared Goof.
    Tua > Burrow. & any other quarterback not named Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Wilson, Rodgers or Roethlisberger. #FACTS.

  2. Gosh, it was only 18 months ago that Goff played lights-out in the NFC Championship, outdueling Drew Brees, in spite of the Saints’ illegally-whistle-blowing fans. Goff brought the Rams back time after time, including from a 13-0 deficit, and including a huge third-down scramble-and-throw-dart play to Gerald Everett to keep the drive alive, resulting in a FG and forcing overtime, which the Rams WON (lest everyone has forgotten.) But it’ll be Drew Brees at #4 or #5 on your QB list. Meanwhile, Goff has received only scorn for his entire career.

  4. Well it’s a list by Chris Simms. A disappointment at the University of Texas and a career
    2nd stringer OB in the NFL. So is he really capable of such a list by evaluations? All this is just fodder. Off season filler and thankfully not political. Goff, should be higher but not that much. Throws a good ball, but has that deer in the headlights look. Is it Goof or McVay?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.