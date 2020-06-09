Simms top 40 QB ranking, No. 23: Sam Darnold

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Sam Darnold may see ghosts, but Chris Simms sees Darnold as the No. 23 quarterback in the NFL.

Darnold has landed in that spot after two NFL seasons, the second of which was marred by a bout with mono and, more generally, a supporting cast that doesn’t really give him much support.

We discussed Darnold’s strengths and weaknesses during Tuesday’s PFT Live, and the reasons for putting him in that spot, ahead of Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

And here’s the best way to compare the two: How would they fare if they changed teams?

Darnold won’t have that luxury; he has to play the hand he’s been dealt. And with low expectations, Darnold and the Jets could give everyone something more than anticipated in 2020.

  1. This guy has had absolutely NOTHING to work with regarding both coaching and personnel. If you gave him even a middle of the pack surrounding cast, he could be a top 10-12 QB in the league. Let’s not forget, he’s still only 23 years old and had two abbrievated seasons due to illness and injury. Not mention, a short college career. He’s going to be a star down the line.

  2. johnsfsnl says:
    June 9, 2020 at 1:52 pm
    ——-

    Remember when BB’s defense had him “seeing ghosts” last season? BB broke the poor kid….he will never recover

