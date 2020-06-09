Spike Lee joined Saints’ team meeting today

Getty Images

The Saints were joined at today’s virtual team meeting by film director Spike Lee.

Lee, who has made some of the best films about civil rights in America, including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and BlacKkKlansman, was on the Saints’ Zoom conference for 45 minutes today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Saints have been at the forefront of the nationwide discussion about racism and police misconduct since last week, when Drew Brees first equated kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for the country, then apologized after speaking to black players who said they kneel to raise awareness of police brutality, not to disrespect the flag.

Lee reportedly told the team he respected the way Brees stood up to President Trump after Trump said Brees was wrong to apologize. Lee then addressed the Saints for about 45 minutes.